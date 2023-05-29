Bonaire has a voice at the United Nations. | SMN NEWS

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) represented by Davika Bissessar and James Finies of the Foundation We Want Bonaire Back, concluded a productive visit to the United Nations Head Quarters in New York attending meetings in which the Committee granted BHRO the historical Special Consultative Status of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

The visit reinforced the three objectives of the BHRO:

1. strong Voice of the Civil Society of Bonaire

2. the Trajectory of the people of Bonaire to relist Bonaire on The Non-self-governing Territories list of the United Nations, and

…