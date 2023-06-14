Bonaire Human Rights honored with award by CSA – Transforming our Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- A Bonaire delegation participated in the Caribbean Studies Association 2023 Conference from 5th – 9th June in St Croix, Virgin Islands United States. This was an historical event as for the first time the island of Bonaire was represented. Our team, Bonaire Human Rights Organization, Davika Bissessar Shaw and James Finies from Nos Kier Boneiru Bek, made a presentation and spoke on behalf of the People of Bonaire and the organizations BHRO, NKBB, and Movement pa Kambio.

