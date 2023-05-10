Bram Streppel is Saba’s new Island Secretary. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Executive Council of Saba will appoint Bram Streppel as the new permanent Island Secretary. He will start in the position on August 1st, 2023. Bram is currently domain manager at the municipality of Velsen, in the European Netherlands, and has built his career since 2011 in policy and management positions in the social domain, civil affairs, client contact centers, and executive and policy support. He is an experienced and inspirational manager who focuses on organizational development and continuous improvement of public organizations.

