BREAKING NEWS:—- Former Mayor Albert Fleming passes away after suffering Heart Attack on Monday. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Former Mayor Albert Fleming passed away on Wednesday at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

A close family member of Fleming confirmed to SMN News that he passed today after being flown back from Guadeloupe.

According to the relative the former Mayor suffered a heart attack on Monday and was flown to Guadeloupe for further medical treatment. He was however flown back to St. Martin on Wednesday where he subsequently passed away in the presence of his close relatives at his bedside.

The late Mayor served St. Martin for a period of 24 years before retiring from politics.

