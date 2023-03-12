BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire on LB Scott Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Firefighters are busy trying to put out a large fire on L.B Scott Road across from the Jose Lake Ballpark. Eyewitnesses said that the fire is taking place across from Emilio Wilson Park. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that one of the old buildings at Mary's Fancy Property caught fire.
As soon as more information is available this article will be updated.
