BREAKING NEWS: Officers of KPSM begins industrial action on Tuesday April 4th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The NAPB Police Union held an emergency meeting with its lawyer Cor Merx on Monday afternoon. The Union and its members have decided to start industrial action (Strike) starting April 4 2023 according to Cor Merx after the meeting with the members and the police union.

According to attorney Cor Merx, the minister has failed the justice workers by sticking to the deadline given to her and the Union and they are disappointed in the non-action of the minister of justice. He said he hopes that the community can get behind the cause of the police officers who are fighting for their …