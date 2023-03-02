Breaking News : PJIAE Communication Specialist Suspended. | SMN NEWS

~Minister of TEATT meeting with both parties to resolve issues~

SIMPSON BAY:--- CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) Brian Mingo suspended communications specialist Audrey St Luce Jack on Thursday morning. The cause is unclear however sources say that St. Luce Jack is accused of circulating scandalous Whatsapp messages regarding PJIAE and its reconstruction project. Workers at PJIAE have dubbed the suspension as suspicious as Mingo advertised the position of the local employee recently in the media to make way for a Telem worker to take over the position. They claim that …