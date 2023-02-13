BREAKING NEWS: Two buses collided on Sucker Garden Road, 4 injured. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Two buses collided on the Sucker Garden road, due to the collision one of the buses capsized while the other hit a nearby wall. The accident that is currently being investigated by the traffic department took place in the vicinity of Rainbow Supermarket.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said no details on the cause of the accident are readily available he however confirmed that four people have been injured and were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

The traffic department is currently investigating a serious accident that took place around 03.00 pm on Sucker Garden Road.

Arriving on the scene officers encountered a gray bus laying on its side and a gold-colored taxi VAN crashed into a wall.

Preliminary information indicates that 4 persons were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The traffic department is still on the scene investigating the cause of this accident.