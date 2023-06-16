Brison pleased with CoM’s approval of the draft law giving all citizens the right to a bank account. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---Over 21 per cent of St. Maarten's residents who are presently unable to obtain a basic bank account are likely eager to have the Parliament of St. Maarten pass the draft "Right to a Bank Account" law brought by United People's UP Party leader and Member of Parliament the honourable Rolando Brison.

Brison said Thursday he also looks forward to Parliament handling the "Right to Bank Account" law now that the Council of Ministers of St. Maarten's has approved the draft. Brison explained that the CoM's approval is significant in getting the draft law approved. It will go through …