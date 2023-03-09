Brison presents motion to have full investigation on the demolition of Diamond Estate Ruins. | SMN NEWS

~Building Stop issued to Court House renovations.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's Party Rolando Brison presented a motion on the floor of parliament on Thursday when the continuation of the public meeting resumed.

Brison through his motion mandated the government of St. Maarten to conduct an indebt investigation to identify the person or persons responsible for the demolition of the ruins at Diamond Estate in the middle of the night.

Brison said in his motion that the person or persons who instructed Taliesin Construction to demolish the ruins must …