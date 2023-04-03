BTP donates $10.000,00 to Computer Science class of MPC. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) proudly announce that they’ve donated $10,000.00 to the Computer Science class of Milton Peters College (MPC). They aim to support the school's education programs on cybercrime, to get students involved in a nationwide cybercrime campaign, and to enhance cyber awareness among students.



The donated funds will be used by MPC to support the school's computer science programs, to upgrade the ICT facilities in their technology classroom, and to provide modern tools to students that will be used during the cyber-crime project to …