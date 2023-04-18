BTP Donates Sustainable Cups to Kalaboom, Promoting Eco-Friendly Celebrations | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to promote sustainability and to reduce waste on the island, Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP), has donated 1,500 sustainable cups to the carnival troupe of Kalaboom Events. This donation is part of BTP's commitment to environmental conservation and supporting community initiatives.

The donated eco-cups are free from harmful chemicals, reusable, fully recyclable, and are a safe and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic cups. For this special occasion, BTP customized the cups by including a Quick Response (QR) code in the design. …