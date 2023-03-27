Budget 2023 full of holes, literally and figuratively speaking, and parliament quickly becoming a toothless tiger. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After a week of public debates and diatribes, I guess the government finally could breathe a sigh of relief, as the budget 2023 was passed by a slim majority late on Friday”, MP Wescot stated over the weekend.

“It is beyond me that some persons were actually led to believe that this budget is a workable budget. Maybe on paper, but legally and practically, the budget was but a dressed up way of making sure it was balanced and adopted by March 31, 2023.”

The defense by some that this budget was vetted by the Council of Advice and the CFT is yet another smoke screen, as …