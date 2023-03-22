Call For Tender With Seven (7) Request For Proposals For St. Maarten Airport Concessions. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:---The Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on St. Maarten launched a “Call for Tender with Seven (7) RFPs for Airport Concessions”, as part of a comprehensive upgrade to enhance the passenger and business partner experience.

The retail area in the terminal is undergoing a complete overhaul as a result of the reconstruction, with exciting new and innovative concepts including a ‘’mega-yacht food court’’, all based on the cultural richness of Sint Maarten. The new terminal will feature in total of 34 Retail and Food & Beverage concession units pre- and …