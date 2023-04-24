CAPE CONTINGENT HEADING TO TRINIDAD ON FIELD TRIP | SMN NEWS

CUL DE SAC:--- On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a contingent of 11 Lower Six students of St. Maarten Academy's CAPE division, along with Ms. Anansa Payne, Sociology and Tourism teacher embarked on a one-week field trip to Trinidad. Payne, who also serves as head of St. Maarten Academy's Social Sciences Department, stated that the trip was organized in order for "students to visit places of interest that will reinforce what is being taught in the classroom." Acting Principal, Ms. Joanna Trim believes that the trip will "Enrich the learning experiences of our students as they will be …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42844-gendarmes-conducted-one-hour-control-on-monday.html
CAPE CONTINGENT HEADING TO TRINIDAD ON FIELD TRIP
