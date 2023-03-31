CARIBAVIA Conference on St. Maarten cancelled. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Due to the lack of firm commitment to the promised support for the conference and the lack of appropriate communication follow-up on St.Maarten, it is not feasible to further organize the 7th annual CARIBAVIA Conference.

Commitments for the presentation were received from speakers from Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, UK, the USA, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Aruba, Barbados, Bahamas, Curacao, Dominica, St.Kitts, St.Barth, Nevis, and Turks & Caicos.

The conference may now be held at a different location in the Caribbean.