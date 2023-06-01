Caribbean Nutrition Day/Month: “Let’s Flourish to Nourish. Your Mental Health Matters”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Thursday, June 1, 2023, is Caribbean Nutrition Day (CND), and kicks off awareness of the issue for the month of June.



The objective of this day and beyond is to promote increased consumption of fruits and vegetables and to encourage people to be more active in their lives whether it’s walking or some form of sports activity.



The theme this year is, “Let’s Flourish to Nourish. Your Mental Health Matters.”



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, role is to bring about awareness …