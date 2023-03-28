Carl Buncamper says farewell to Island Council after 16 years. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Carl Buncamper of the Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM) held his farewell speech in the last meeting of the outgoing Island Council on Tuesday, March 28. Buncamper has been a member of the Saba Island Council for 16 years.

Buncamper ran in six elections. He participated in five Island Council elections from 2007 to 2023 and in one election for the then Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles. When he first got elected in 2007, Saba was still part of the Netherlands Antilles and Saba had a seat in the Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles.

Buncamper was a candidate in the …