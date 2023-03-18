Causeway Jumps Tonight. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The very first jump-up for the 2023 carnival period will be taking place this evening, March 18, 2023, with the “causeway Jump-up”

Under the given permit, the jump-up will commence at approximately 8:00 p.m. and should end at 1:00 a.m. in the early morning

This event will commence in the vicinity of the Parking-lot in Simpson bay proceeding towards The Cause Way bridge, Union road, and welfare road back to Simpson bay.

Those participating in this and other carnival events should be mindful that the Carnival period is a celebration for the community of St. Maarten, …