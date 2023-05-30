CBCS Calls on Community to Boost Circulation of Change. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has observed that the circulation of smaller denominations of Netherlands Antilles coins (5, 10, and 25 cents) is low. One contributing factor is the substantial amount of change kept in containers (piggy banks). This situation is putting a strain on CBCS's coin supply. Additionally, considering the substantial lead time required for coin production and the upcoming introduction of the Caribbean Guilder along with entirely new coins and banknotes by the end of 2024, any newly minted coins prior to that would have …