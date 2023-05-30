CBCS Calls on Community to Boost Circulation of Change. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has observed that the circulation of smaller denominations of Netherlands Antilles coins (5, 10, and 25 cents) is low. One contributing factor is the substantial amount of change kept in containers (piggy banks). This situation is putting a strain on CBCS's coin supply. Additionally, considering the substantial lead time required for coin production and the upcoming introduction of the Caribbean Guilder along with entirely new coins and banknotes by the end of 2024, any newly minted coins prior to that would have …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43060-dorot-to-opens-its-doors-on-july-3rd.html
DOROT to opens its doors on July 3rd. | SMN NEWS
Castries, Saint Lucia:--- On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Republic Bank (EC) Limited, officially launched the 3rd ‘Five for Fun’ Youth Cricket initiative at Republic Bank’s Castries Branch. The initiative, which was successfully piloted in Saint Lucia in 2...
Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop scheduled...
Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit”...
CCRIF Launches 2023 Scholarship and Internship Programmes for Caribbean Nationals… Supporting Tomorrow’s Leaders Today....
CCRIF Launches 2023 Scholarship and Internship Programmes for Caribbean Nationals… Supporting...
Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) to be held in The Hauge, the...
