CBCS hosted a statistics symposium and round table. | SMN NEWS

~Reliable and timely statistics are fundamental for central bank policymaking~
WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- On April 25, 2023, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hosted a statistics symposium and round table titled Reliable and Timely Statistics: Overcoming Common Data Quality Challenges. “Reliable and timely statistics are at the heart of effective decision-making and are fundamental to several stages of modern central bank policymaking”, stated CBCS’s Monetary Policy, Economics & Statistics Manager Eric Matto in his opening remarks. “This applies to monetary …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42915-smumf-celebrates-18th-anniversary.html
View comments
Hide comments