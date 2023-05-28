CBCS launches guest lecture series for primary schools in SXM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This week the Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), launched a lecture series for groups 7 of the primary schools.



Minister of Finance Mr. Ardwell Irion kicked off this lecture series last Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oranjeschool. CBCS president Mr. Richard Doornbosch hosted a lecture at the Sister Regina Primary School, whilst the president of the Sint Maarten Insurance Brokers Association Mr. Neil Henderson hosted a session at Sister Borgia School.



The aim of this lecture series is to promote financial resilience within the communities, starting with primary …