CBCS leaves pledging rate unchanged. | SMN NEWS

Amid signals of easing of interest rate hikes on international financial markets



Willemstad/Philipsburg:---The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) decided to pause its monetary policy tightening by leaving the pledging rate1 unchanged. This step is consistent with the recent decision of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve to leave the Federal funds rate unchanged. Even though gross official reserves and import coverage have increased in the first six months of this year, they are still expected to decline in 2023 - although less pronounced than in 2022. …