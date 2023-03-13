CBCS publishes core guidelines for credit institutions. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) recently issued the three core guidelines for the credit institutions’ sector: the Guideline for the Sound Management of Liquidity Risk, the Guideline for the Sound Management of Credit Risk, and the Guideline for Sound Stress Testing Practices. Credit institutions are expected to observe the guidelines and apply these in their daily operations.

• The Guideline for the Sound Management of Liquidity Risk provides guidance to credit institutions to proactively manage and monitor liquidity risk.

• The …