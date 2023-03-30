CCRIF and Central America’s Regional Disaster Risk Management Agency, CEPREDENAC, Sign Memorandum of Understanding | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:--- On Thursday, March 16, 2023, CCRIF SPC and CEPREDENAC (the Coordination Center for the Prevention of Disasters in Central America and the Dominican Republic) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the margins of the CCRIF Regional Technical Workshop for Central America on Disaster Risk Financing and CCRIF Parametric Insurance held in Panama City, Panama, on March 15 and 16, 2023.

CEPREDENAC is the specialized institution of the Central American Integration System (SICA) for natural disaster prevention, mitigation, and response. The Governments of Costa Rica, …