CDFHA celebrates Father’s Day with video tributes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Fathers’ Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year, the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) is proud to present its second “My Father, My Hero”, a collection of heartfelt videos of family members sharing personal reflections on the incredible role their father and father figure alike played in their lives. The inspiring tributes are “a must-watch” and are guaranteed to make an emotional impact on its viewers and will undoubtedly preserve the memory & legacy of their beloved fathers for posterity. The …