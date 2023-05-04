CDFHA hosts info sessions on hurricane preparedness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) is proud it announces its second “Get Ready, Get Prepared” information session on hurricane preparedness in May 2023 from 6.30 pm – 8 pm. Further, the objectives of the information sessions are to: (1) Increase community/residents' awareness of the different aspects of hurricane preparedness; (2) empower residents with knowledge, tools, and skills to engage in advanced planning and effectively prepare and respond during or after an emergency or disaster. The weekly sessions will be held in …