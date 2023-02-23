Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the Initiative National Ordinance amending the Cinema Regulation in connection with the amendment of the duties, composition, tenure, and other changes to the vetting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 24, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Initiatieflandsverordening tot wijziging van de Bioscoopverordening in verband met de wijziging van de verschuldigde rechten, de samenstelling, zittingsduur en andere wijzigingen ten aanzien van de keuringscommissie (Zittingsjaar 2014-2015-079) (IS/1024/2014-2015 dated August 19, 2015)

(Initiative National Ordinance …