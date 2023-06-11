Central Committee meeting of Parliament for discussion on Report from Committee of Justice regarding draft Criminal Procedure Code & Approval of travel schedule for Parlatino meetings in 2nd Semester of 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 12, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Report submitted by Committee of Justice regarding draft Criminal Procedure Code

2. Approval of travel schedule for the 2nd Semester of the year 2023 in connection with Committee, Assamblea, Board of Directors (Junta Directiva), and Eurolat meetings of Parlatino (IS/771/2022-2023 dated May 26, 2023)

Members of …