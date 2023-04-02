Central Committee meeting of Parliament handling the draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Socio-Economic Council to expand the scope of the advisory function of the Council. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 3, 2023.
The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs will be present.
The agenda point is:
Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening Sociaal-Economische Raad ter uitbreiding van de reikwijdte van de adviesfunctie van de Raad (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-163) (IS/1285/2021-2022 d.d. 5 september 2022)
