Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation and provisions of Members of Parliament for participation in IPKO and Tripartite in The Hague. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 24, 2023.
The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for today at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.
The agenda point is:
Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague, the Netherlands from May 31 - June 5, 2023
Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.
All persons visiting the House of …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42844-gendarmes-conducted-one-hour-control-on-monday.html
View comments
Hide comments