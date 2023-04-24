Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation and provisions of Members of Parliament for participation in IPKO and Tripartite in The Hague. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 24, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for today at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague, the Netherlands from May 31 - June 5, 2023

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of …