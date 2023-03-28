Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval provisions President of Parliament to attend a Special Sitting of the House of Assembly of Anguilla. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 24, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval provisions President of Parliament to attend a Special Sitting of the House of Assembly of Anguilla and to participate in a session of the Commons and Overseas Territories Speaker Conference on April 4, 2023 (IS/602/2022-2023 dated March 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to …