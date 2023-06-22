Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 23, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. O.E. Ottley will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2021 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2021) (IS/750/2022-2023 d.d. 8 mei 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-167)

