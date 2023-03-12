Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 13, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the Genet ral Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraa #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Minister will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-166) (IS/535/2022-2023 d.d. 6 maart 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of …