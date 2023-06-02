CGOA parties Curaçao sign two covenants. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad, June 2, 2023 - On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the parties in the Central Organized Civil Service Consultation (CGOA) of Curaçao signed two important covenants related to the legal status of civil servants. This milestone marks significant progress in safeguarding the interests of government employees.

The first covenant has to do with the formal establishment of the retroactive travel decision of Coast Guard personnel. This step will help ensure clear and transparent regulation of travel-related matters for Coast Guard personnel. It will give them the needed clarity and certainty in …