CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ADVANCES THE SALE OF ITS ASSETS IN GRENADA TO GRENADA CO-OPERATIVE BANK LIMITED | SMN NEWS

Bridgetown, Barbados:--- FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (“FirstCaribbean”) and Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited announced today that the sale of FirstCaribbean’s business in Grenada to Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has received approval from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.



The banks further announced that the process of transferring FirstCaribbean’s clients to Grenada Co-Operative Bank Limited is expected to be completed by 14th July 2023.



