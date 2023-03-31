CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CELEBRATES ITS FIRSTSTARS AT SPARKLING AWARDS CEREMONY | SMN NEWS

~Bank inducts 10 more outstanding employees into its Hall of Fame~



Bridgetown, Barbados:--- CIBC FirstCaribbean fêted its top performers from across the region in a glittering ceremony at Sandals Royal Barbados with the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Mark St. Hill stressing that reward and recognition is a “fundamental element of who we are as a company”.

Hailing the ten FirstStars Awardees as “truly examples of the best of the best”, St. Hill told those gathered for the Illumination Ceremony and Cocktail reception on Saturday March 25, the bank’s first in-person awards …