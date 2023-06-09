CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN STAFF HIKE FOR HEALTH. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Under the moniker Ahead with Al, St. Maarten enthusiastically joined the CIBC FirstCaribbean regional initiative Move with Mark, a staff wellness effort spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Mark St. Hill, challenging employees to get moving.



The CEO issued a call to leaders in each territory to head the local wellness effort with their teams and in St. Maarten, Head of Retail and Business Banking Alphons Gumbs rallied the team to kick off the “Ahead with Al” response.



Over twenty persons took part in an early morning hike on Saturday, June 3rd. Starting at the Causeway …