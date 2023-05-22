CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN STAFF TOASTED IN WEEK-LONG CELEBRATION. | SMN NEWS

~Bank shows appreciation to employees with a host of activities and events.~



Bridgetown Barbados:--- For an entire week the branches and offices of CIBC FirstCaribbean were abuzz with activity as the bank celebrated and toasted its employees as part of Employee Appreciation Week.

Bedecked in every shade of blue, the chosen color for the week of staff appreciation and celebration, which ran from May 8 to 12, executives, managers, and team leaders all joined in daily activities aimed at thanking and showing appreciation to their colleagues.

Chief Executive Officer Mark St. Hill donned a chef’s …