CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S move for the cure. supports nurses we care, do you? foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Nurses we care for, do you? Foundation recently got much-needed support, from CIBC FirstCaribbean, through its own Foundation, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation. The funds will go towards further strengthening the initiatives of the Nurses we care, do you? Foundation.



The donation of $6,700 will aid this group of selfless caregivers, with their efforts as they aim to empower and connect nurses on the island. The Foundation continues to do so through workshops curated specifically for healthcare workers on such topics as mental health, finances, and …