Claude Wathey’s Tourism Legacy: From Obscurity to Tourism Hub, the Unaddressed Challenges. | SMN NEWS

Preface: In this three-part series, we delve into the story of Sint Maarten's journey, exploring its rise as a tourist destination under the visionary leadership of Claude Wathey. While acknowledging the island's remarkable growth, we also shine a critical light on the challenges that emerged from the unbalanced focus on tourism. From the overlooked importance of education and moral development to the consequences of corruption and a cash-based economy, we examine the complexities of Sint Maarten's path and propose forward-thinking solutions to shape a more sustainable and prosperous …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43257-claude-wathey-s-tourism-legacy-from-obscurity-to-tourism-hub-the-unaddressed-challenges.html
Sint Maarten Police Force once again Urges Scooter Owners to Claim...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is again reaching out to the public regarding the retrieval of impounded scooters. In recent months the police have conducted several safety controls. During these operations, a number of motorbikes an...
Minister of TEATT and Delta Representatives Discuss Enhanced Air Travel Connectivity...
New Governance Model for ACU. | SMN NEWS
~Appointment Supervisory Board~ WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hereby announces that it is currently undertaking a brief intervention for the appointment of a Supervisory Board at General Savings ...
Minister Samuel invites the community to the “Born Free” 160th Annual Emancipation Day...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The 160th Annual Emancipation Day celebration will take place on July 1st, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport drs Rodolphe Samuel invites all interested citizens and persons residing on Sint Maarten to join in the c...
All Access TV St. Maarten broadcast live from the St. Kitts...
PHILIPSBURG:--- All Access TV St. Maarten attended the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, held from June 22 to June 25, 2023, on the island of St. Kitts. The annual event was a significant cultural and economic development for the country an...
