Closing of one-month observation of International Women’s Day 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Safe Haven Foundation recognizes and commends the various entities that supported and brought about awareness by recognizing women in St. Maarten in the digital and technological field.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Safe Haven Foundation in collaboration with CIBC First-Caribbean International Bank, continued with the celebration of International Women’s Month 2023.

The honoring ceremony was in alignment with this year’s theme established by the United Nations: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

The ceremony was held at Sheer Restaurant and …