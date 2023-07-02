Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin Publicly Endorsed by Prolific Leaders During Official Campaign Launch & Community Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- History was made on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin officially launched his political career, building upon the steadfast foundation of his father and numerous supporters. During this ceremony, the Hon. M.P. William Marlin passed on the baton of political leadership, as well as, his "black book" of political knowledge to his son, affectionately known as Ohndhae. In his heartwarming speech, he paused for a moment of silence in honor of the late Edgar Lynch, a local political icon, and expressed the following sincere sentiments: "I stand before you with a lot of …