Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin Publicly Endorsed by Prolific Leaders During Official Campaign Launch & Community Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- History was made on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin officially launched his political career, building upon the steadfast foundation of his father and numerous supporters. During this ceremony, the Hon. M.P. William Marlin passed on the baton of political leadership, as well as, his "black book" of political knowledge to his son, affectionately known as Ohndhae. In his heartwarming speech, he paused for a moment of silence in honor of the late Edgar Lynch, a local political icon, and expressed the following sincere sentiments: "I stand before you with a lot of …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43297-caribbean-as-super-rich-as-middle-east.html
by Cdr.Bud Slabbaert Just like in the Middle East, it is all about fuel. But no drilling in the Caribbean! No way, José! Pumping? Yes! Pumping seawater and the islands are actually swimming in it. This is no joke or dilly-dally. Oh no! As the emperor ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are busy investigating a series of incidents that occurred during the Cooler Fete Show at Festival Village on the evening of Saturday, July 1st, 2023. During the event, two suspects we...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its congratulations to the participants from Sint Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands who have successfully completed the "Training Intelligence Ondersteuner" ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again reaching out to the public regarding a number of confiscated vehicles that have been in the pound yard for an extended period. The police have made numerous requests for the legal owners of th...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force apprehended two male suspects involved in an attempted theft at the parking lot located behind the police station in Philipsburg. The suspects, identified as R.G and L.O.G, aged 23 and 24 respec...
