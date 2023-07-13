Coast Guards assisted a sailing vessel at St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the morning hours of Tuesday, July 11th, the Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted a sailing vessel with 2 persons onboard by towing them safely to Simpson Bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in the bay. The 26-footer was in need of assistance after her anchor came loose from the bottom of Simpson Bay where she was anchored for a short stop between her voyage from Bermuda to St. Lucia.