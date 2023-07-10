Coast Guards assisted a sailing vessel at St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the morning hours of Sunday, July 9th, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de France reported a sailing vessel in need of assistance at 10 nautical miles south of Phillipsburg St. Maarten. The Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted the sailing vessel with 2 persons onboard by towing them safely to Simpson Bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in the bay.Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43349-coast-guards-assisted-a-sailing-vessel-at-st-maarten.html
Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs reacts to statements made by PM Rutte....
MARIGOT:--- The Gendarmerie has confirmed that a man was shot dead on Sunday evening on Grand Case Boulevard. The shooting took place around 8 pm. As such an investigation has been opened by the Gendarmerie to determine the cause of the incident.Report...
One shot dead in Grand Case Sunday evening. | SMN NEWS
Koop Avond: An Exciting Kick-Off to a Month-Long Extravaganza at The Boardwalk. | SMN...
Koop Avond: An Exciting Kick-Off to a Month-Long Extravaganza at The...
Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award...
Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President...
Police Force of Sint Maarten Announces Emergency Drill in Cay Bay...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to inform the public about an upcoming emergency drill that will be conducted in the Cay Bay area. This live drill will take place on Monday, July 10th, and Wednesday, July 12th, betwee...
