Coast Guards assisted a sailing vessel at St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

rescueboat10072023PHILIPSBURG:---  In the morning hours of Sunday, July 9th, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de France reported a sailing vessel in need of assistance at 10 nautical miles south of Phillipsburg St. Maarten. The Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted the sailing vessel with 2 persons onboard by towing them safely to Simpson Bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in the bay.

