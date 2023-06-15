Coastal residents & businesses called on to have plans to address potential flooding from storm surge. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that emergency plans should have already been formulated by residents who live along the country’s coastal areas or flood-prone environs.



If the aforementioned is not the case, ODM is urging (coastal, flood-prone environs) residents and businesses to start making emergency evacuation plans now, ahead of the arrival of potential storms for the hurricane season.



Coastal residents living near beaches as well as businesses that are located along coastal areas …