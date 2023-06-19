Cocaine found stashed away in passenger luggage. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Customs officers operating at the arrival hall of the Princess Juliana International Airport, checked the incoming flight of the Caribbean Airlines from Jamaica. While screening the luggage of the passengers from that flight with X-Ray equipment the officers noticed an abnormal image on the screen. During the physical inspection of the luggage, the officers encountered four metal objects. The officers drilled a hole in one of the metal objects and found that it was filled with a white substance which they recognized as pure cocaine.

All four objects …