Color Walk ’23” set for Sunday. Last chance to register. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG ( DCOMM):--- “Color Walk ’23” is just about here. If you have not yet registered, you can still do so at Kooyman between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, this Friday and Saturday.



“Color Walk ‘23” will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 5:00 AM. The route will be from the Kooyman parking lot to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) office at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.



Participants will receive a package with a T-Shirt, and a Backpack with water, and a color powder pack plus free giveaways once they complete registration.



The package can be picked up on Saturday, February 4 between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the offices of CPS, Vineyard Building.



The proceeds from the organization of the walk will go to the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation.



CPS, has joined forces with Kooyman along with other stakeholders to organize the “Color Walk ’23.”

