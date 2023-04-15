COM adopts Brison’s justice proposal in an emergency meeting Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Council of Ministers in an emergency meeting on Friday adopted the three proposed points made by the United People’s Leader MP Rolando Brison to ease the minds of Justice workers who have been slowed down for a week. The intervention of UP Minister Omar Ottley, and Members Lyndon Lewis and Ydelline Heerenveen was met with no opposition from the police unions on Friday.



According to a press statement from the NAPB union on Saturday afternoon, "Friday, April 14, 2023, the entire Council of Ministers of the Government of Sint Maarten, including the honorable Minister …