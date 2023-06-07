Commissioners discuss social issues with Minister Schouten. | SMN NEWS

SABA/THE HAGUE:--- Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger recently had a meeting with Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation, and Pensions Carola Schouten during which a number of social issues that are important for Saba were discussed.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) on June 1 during the work visit of Zagers and Heyliger to The Hague, focused on a number of topics that touch on the portfolio of the Minister and the measures that the Ministry of SZW takes on behalf of Saba and its people.

Social housing was briefly discussed, the …